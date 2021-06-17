To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
VISUAL ARTS
GRAYSON GALLERY
AND ART CENTER
• For information about art classes, contact Valerie Everman via Facebook.
• For information about music lessons with Don Rigsby, call (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
• The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested.
• The gallery offers public art opportunity in the form of a chalkboard on which community artists may draw or make a statement for posting on Facebook; this has been set up at the rear of the building.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM
AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Through August — "Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman."
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON
MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
• July 22, 7 p.m. — Presentation by Jessica Drenk.
• Through July 25 — "The Bodice Project."
• Through Aug. 22 — "The Daywood Collection."*
• Through May 16 — Portfolio 2021.
• Through Aug. 1 — "Jessica Drenk."
• Through Sept. 5 —"Blanche Lazzell: West Virginia Modernist."
• Through Oct. 3 — "Wheels."
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for Museum Members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For Eventbrite tickets for Member Mornings, visit eventbrite.com/e/106109849416
For free Eventbrite General Admission tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/106113135244
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
LITERATURE
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Saturday, 10 a.m. — Sunny's Story Hour.
159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
JESSE STUART
FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• The Regional Readers book discussion group will meet June 29 in the JSF Conference Room. Coffee and conversation at 2 p.m.; book discussion at 2:30 p.m. The June selection is “A Jesse Stuart Reader,” a collection of short stories, excerpts from three novels, and poems by Jesse Stuart. We will practice social distancing and wear masks.
• The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
• The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
CLUBS & SHOWS
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 93
Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight every day; members only; one guest allowed; 50% capacity.
For more information, call (304) 453-6722. For takeout orders, call the kitchen at (304) 453-1942.
302 Eighth St. in Kenova.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 76
Thursday — Garaoke.
Friday and Saturday — DJ.
The legion is at 405 20th St., Ashland.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Capacity is 50% percent, members only; masks optional.
Kitchen is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Open at 50% capacity; members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
50% capacity; masks required.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
BLAZER'S RESTAURANT
• Thursdays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Chatteroi.
• Fridays, 6 to 8 p.m. — Goodfellas.
Reservations recommended.
1624 Carter Ave., Ashland. (606) 393-1620.
FRANKIE'S PLAZA
Saturday, 4 p.m. — Chris Knight.
The venue is in Morehead.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
• Friday — Fast Break Band.
The venue is Cabell County 4-H Camp conference center,6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission: $15 adults; children 12 and younger, $5.
Masks and social distancing required.
For more information, call (304) 743-5749.
THE V CLUB
• July 23 — John R. Miller
• Sept. 12 — The Steel Woods.
The venue is at 741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland. Masks required.
THE WINCHESTER
GUITAR BAR
• June 25, 7 p.m. — Ryan Bonner
• June 26, 7 p.m. — Rick Potter.
The guitar bar is in the Delta Hotel on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THEATERS AND ARENAS
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
• Friday — The Past Time Band.
• June 27 — Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
BOYD COUNTY
CONVENTION AND
ARTS CENTER
Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Guy Penrod, formerly of the Gaither Vocal Band, with comedian Mickey Bell, Gaither Vocal Band member Wes Hampton and Christian artist Tobias. Tickets available now. All seats general admission. Proceeds will benefit Ashland Animal Rescue Fund. The center is at 15606 Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg.
THE CLAY CENTER
•July 2, 7:30 p.m. — Three Dog Night.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
HUNTINGTON AREA
REGIONAL THEATER
Friday through Sunday, and June 25 through 27, 7 p.m. — "The Addams Family."
Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; preshow at 7:30 p.m.
Shows are in Ritter Park Amphithteater, Huntington.
For tickets, visit ghprd.ticketspice.com/harts-the-addams-family.
For more information, email Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
• July 15 — Steve Earle and The Dukes.
• Aug. 12, 8 p.m. — The Jason Bishop Show.
The venue is at 50 Hal Rogers Drive in Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
• June 25 and 26, 7 p.m. -— The Original Tough Man Contest.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
PARAMOUNT
ARTS CENTER
• Saturday — Jazz Alley series: Bob Thompson and The Unit.
• June 26 — Devin Hale.
• June 27 — Comedian Leanne Morgan.
• July 9 — Tiffany with Holly and the Guy.
• July 10 — Jazz Alley series: New Orleans String Kings.
• July 17 — Tribute to Poison with Four Skulls and Zeroking.
• July 23 — Bill Engvall.
• July 24 — Jazz Alley series: Cynthia Sayer Trio.
• July 30 — Black Stone Cherry and The Josephines, The Georgia Thunderbolts and Devil's Creek Special.
• July 31 — Buddy Guy with Tom Hambridge.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
PIONEER PLAYHOUSE
• Through July 3 — "Clue:" On Stage.
Social distancing required; barbecue dinner at 7 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
Call the box office at (859) 236-2747.
MUSICIANS
FROM THE HILLS
• Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Boomers in Ironton.
• June 25, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Laidback in Hanging Rock.
• June 26, 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Boomers in Ironton.
OTHER FUN
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM AND VILLAGE
• July 9, 4 to 8 p.m. —Family Fun Night.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
IRONTON TUESDAY
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
• June 22 — Rodney Crisp and Traditional Country Band.
Free concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton. Bring seating.