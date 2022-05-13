ASHLAND It's that time of the year again -- the days are getting longer, the trees are gaining color and the water is getting warm.
It's May -- and for cities and counties across Kentucky that means one thing: budget season is here. But like every spring, there's liable to be a shower.
For the Ashland City Commission, that shower came in the form of possible rate hikes for the utility fund.
After Thursday's regular meeting, the elected officials sat down with finance, city manager Mike Graese and other department heads to lay out a wish list on the budget.
While there was talk about carry over projects -- the round-abouts on Winchester Avenue, the conference center at the site of the Ashland Oil Building, the $58 million sewer plant update and a 7% cost of living increase, possible rate hikes are actively being avoided by the commission, according to Mayor Matthew B. Perkins.
Here's the deal -- the utility fund has a balance of $2.5 million. While that might sound like a lot, that's not going to cover 90 days of operation cost, which is what Finance Director Tony Grubb said is acceptable practice.
Part of that is collections -- according to Assistant Finance Director Michelle Veach, there is approximately $500,000 in unpaid water/sewer bills hanging out there, the highest she ever seen in her career. That's partly to do with the COVID moratorium on shutting off utilities, which Veach said caused a hole for people that is impossible to climb out.
Now, the general fund has a balance of $10 million, which Grubb said is pretty healthy. However, as City Attorney Jim Moore explained to the commission, the utility fund and the general fund by law cannot mix.
So, the commission cannot spot the utility fund with the general fund. Here's the rub -- the city has to do the sewer plant improvements due to an agreed order with the federal government.
The $58 million price tag on the sewer plant -- nearly double earlier estimates -- will have to be paid one way or the other, alongside the continued effort to replace pipes in the city.
The only way the utility fund -- which by law can be the only fund to pay for the project -- can get by without raising rates is through what Graese calls "OPM": other peoples' money.
Commissioner Amanda Clark said she will not approve a rate hike unless "every single stone has been unturned."
"There is so much infrastructure dollars out there right now, we have to explore every option we have from the state and the feds to find a way to pay for this before we can raise rates on our customers," Clark said. "We have to do this (sewer plant remodel)."
While a rate assessment was due earlier this year, it had to be completely recalculated after the sewer plant came in $22 million over what was previously estimated. Commissioner Josh Blanton said he wants to see what the numbers look like before making any call on whether a rate hike is necessary.
Like Clark, Blanton said he believes the infrastructure dollars out there could supplement the sewer project, keeping the pain off rate payers.
"The timing is good, because we have most of the engineering done," Blanton said. "The state is looking for shovel ready projects to do and we have one right here."
Perkins, like Clark, said he will not a support a rate hike until all options are exhausted. The mayor said enough people are hurting trying to pay their utility bills as it is.
"What I've been hearing is the citizens are already in lots of pain from utility bills, whether its water, electric or gas," Perkins said. "We have to be cognizant of that and make sure whatever we do we can negate any pain our residents might have."
Commissioner Marty Gute said the commission has a big challenge ahead in terms of the utility fund, but he's hopeful things will be figured out as the budget process continues.
As far as that $10 million surplus is concerned, Clark said she doesn't want to start projects with it for the sake of starting projects, citing economic uncertainty.
Blanton said he wants to remain conservative with the surplus and finish out projects already underway before deciding whether or not to do anything with it.
Gute said revenues are good and with the expansion of King's Daughters Medical Center, revenues will continue to improve. He said some projects should be accomplished with the $10 million.
Perkins took a more middle of the road approach -- he said some needs to be held back for a rainy day, but the commission shouldn't hoard the money either.
"We need to make sure it's being used for public safety, sidewalks, roads and other services our city provides its citizens," Perkins said.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs could not be reached for comment.
Here are some other highlights from the work session:
- The commission decided they would like to hear an overview from each department head regarding budget requests. They also requested hard numbers on a draft budget as soon as possible, as well as the amount of unpaid utilities in the city.
- The commission said it would like to see what an extra bus driver would look like in the budget to improve the bus route times.
- The commission discussed the pros and cons of either getting a new building or remodeling the building for the streets department.
- Blanton brought up having forecasting in the city budget -- rather than a year-to-year line item, Blanton suggested having a three-to-five year outlook on the big picture. He said that wasn't necessary to this budget, given the fact finance is shorthanded.
- Conversation was had about a compensation study for city workers, but it was unclear where exactly the commission landed on that.
- Gute presented a wish list that included taking over the bathrooms at Oliveria Park -- which sparked a discussion over the conditions of the bathrooms maintained by the Little League there, with at one point Clark stating, "the Little League needs to take care of that park, that building belongs to them."
- Gute also mentioned getting food trucks into Central Park, lamenting that he hasn't been able to buy a Coca-Cola there in 30 years. Blanton said he wanted the parks board to have a say in allowing the food trucks there; Clark said she thought that issue had already been resolved. Moore said outside of special events at the park, there can be no for-profit operation at the park and that would need to be changed by ordinance.
- Continuing the wish list, Gute also asked for a new building for the streets department. He suggested one location, but was told that wasn't feasible due to having to move gas tanks. Graese said he understood the commission wanted to look into it, but they needed to see hard numbers first.
- Spriggs asked why the approval of special events isn't appearing before the commission anymore. Moore informed her the commission a few years ago voted to establish a special events committee to approve events. Clark pounced on that, stating the she didn't think it was working. Gute chimed in, requesting a special events coordinator.
- At one point in the discussion, Perkins had to rap his pen upon the table to regain order in the chambers.
- Clark proposed a land bank for the vacant properties created by the fight against blight. Moore said the cost and time of the city acquiring those lots could be for naught, because the lots are too small for new builds per the current zoning regulations. Spriggs asked if there was an outfit interested in building "little bungalows around the city" to which Perkins replied, "it's about time I return to my bungalow" segueing into adjourning the meeting.
