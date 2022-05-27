ASHLAND While parking might have been the hot topic at Thursday’s city commission meeting, the Ashland board also wrestled with the parks, too.
The commission voted down for technical reasons a proposal for a designated food truck area in Central Park and for a rental schedule for the park system’s shelter houses.
However, the commission is expected to bring the proposals back at a later time.
The hold up with food trucks — which would be located 7 days a week April 1 to Nov. 1 at the former site of the concession stand — boiled down to fees vs. permits. Under the ordinance devised by the staff, there would’ve been a permit, but no fee.
Commissioners Cheryl Spriggs and Amanda Clark both said they prefer a fee, whether it be seasonal, yearly or monthly. Commissioner Marty Gute said he didn’t think there should be a fee, but he would compromise to move the ordinance through.
City Manager Mike Graese said the staff had gone back and forth in putting in language about a fee into the ordinance, but ultimately decided against it. City Attorney Jim Moore said the bill had to be voted down for the fee to be added to it, since that constituted a “substantive change.”
Once the fee structure gets lined out, the ordinance is expected to come back before the commission after consulting with the parks’ board.
As far as the shelter houses are concerned, the ordinance before the commission was to charge a $50 rental fee for 5 hours.
Mayor Matt Perkins said he believed the shelters should be free to reserve, while Gute proposed a $50 refundable deposit. Spriggs pointed out that not all renters of the shelters are actually tax-paying Ashland residents.
That proposal will be sent to the parks’ board as well for further review.
Here’s some other action from the commission:
- The commission voted to finalize the application for an entertainment district in downtown to allow open containers in the area during city sanctioned special events in special cups.
- The commission voted to finalize the $95,000 purchase of land for the sewer plant expansion. Prior to taking the vote, Perkins asked if there had been anymore guidance regarding aid or funding on the project. City Engineer Steve Cole said he’s been in communication with FIVCO and the state about seeing what guidelines will be coming down the pike for getting more funds.
- The commission voted on life, health and dental insurance coverage for employees.