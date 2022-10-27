ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the acceptance of nearly $350,000 in grant money toward improvements at the city’s fire stations.
The city approved the acceptance of a $349,945.36 grant by the Ashland Fire Department that would go to the purchase of two-way radios and vehicle exhaust systems.
As a result of the grant, the city will only pay $34,994.54 for the updates, which will cost nearly $385,000.
Chief Greg Ray said the exhaust systems are hoses that attach to the exhaust pipes and run the exhaust out of the building for safety. He said the current system — in service since the mid-1990s — uses air pressure to hold the hoses onto the pipes.
The problem with that system is whenever a truck has to roll out of the station, Ray said the hoses don’t always detach automatically. He said the new system would use magnets to hold the hoses on, which will instantly come off when the truck rolls out the door to respond to a call.
Mayor Matt Perkins said he appreciated the fire department’s pursuit of grants in recent years.
“You all can become the city’s grant consultants,” he said. “These grants go a long way towards saving our city taxpayers money.”
In the realm of first-responders, the city also approved a tweak to how the police department recruits new officers. Under the new ordinance approved Thursday, the city could have continual advertisement for openings at the department, rather than posting the openings periodically.
Commissioner Amanda Clark, the wife of a retired city cop, said the move would help speed up an already long hiring process.
“It takes a while for a new officer to get on the street, so any way we can speed that process up will help, “ Clark said.
Here’s some other highlights from the commission meeting:
Mayor Perkins issued a proclamation for November to be recognized as American Indian Heritage Month in Ashland. The mayor said this prior to issuing it to Native American history chair of the Poage Chapter of the DAR Rita Sloan: “I get told I’m the mayor of proclamations, so I’m happy and honored for you to be a part of that.”
The commission unanimously approved the Rotary Club placing a WWII monument at the old Community Trust Bank garage, which the city took over earlier this year.
City commission candidate David Williams addressed the commission regarding tourism in Ashland, a call back to a meeting earlier this year in which Clark shut him down for spreading falsehoods. The meat of his thesis was he believed tourism in Boyd County was driven by people seeking medical care at King’s Daughters Medical Center, not entertainment or recreation.
Commissioner Marty Gute praised the city for hiring 25 new employees, the opening of three restaurants in town and reminded everyone Halloween is Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. He said the drive-through at Central Park will include 12 bags of candy for the kids, keeping area dentists in business.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said the homeless situation downtown is still on the top of his mind and needs to be dealt with through local organizations and the task force announced recently by the mayor.
Clark reminded the public that buses will be free on Election Day for those seeking to get the polls.
City Manager Mike Graese said so far, 5,660 linear feet of water lines were laid in the city, a little more than last year’s 5,050 linear feet. He said the goal of the 2023 fiscal year is for 9,200 linear feet to be laid.