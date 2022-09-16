CATLETTSBURG Details of an Ashland man's plea deal were disclosed Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Jonathan T. Breeding, 24, appeared in court Friday to enter a guilty plea in exchange for a deal from the Commonwealth.
Breeding was indicted by a grand jury on 38 counts of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material in September 2021 along with his father, Timothy Breeding, who received a nine-count indictment of possessing or viewing child pornography depicting children between the ages of 12 and 18.
Kentucky State Police raided the Breeding residence following an investigation that uncovered child pornography last year.
The younger Breeding attempted to enter his guilty plea in August, but after telling Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis he didn't thoroughly read the document he had signed that waived his rights to a trial, the matter was postponed.
On Friday, Breeding was set to accept the negotiation from prosecutors and proceed with entering a guilty plea, before hitting a snag yet again.
This time, Davis made it through the rigorous question and answer phase and discussed Breeding's sentence.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the prosecutors requested a 20 year active sentence.
Davis began breaking down each count and the punishment to go along with it, equaling 20 years active sentence, before entering the final questioning or Breeding's guilty plea was accepted.
Davis instructed Breeding to raise his hand if he needed something further explained or if he didn't understand what the Judge was saying.
Breeding stopped the proceedings short when he asked for clarification, stating he thought he would receive 15 years with 5 years of probation.
"Let's get this straight," Davis said before deciding to postpone the plea yet again until Sep. 30 to allow time for Breeding's attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis to clarify the conditions of the plea deal to his client.