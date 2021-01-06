Tune in, folks, for the most anticipated show of this or any season. Forget about “Don’t Touch That Dial” — in fact, spin it as hard as you can — because this is a roulette game that will always land on the same number. Every, and I do mean every, channel is sure to air this ratings behemoth as the nation’s eyes are glued to their sets.
Today, tonight and tomorrow (and most likely all of next week) the “Contest the Vote” show will chew through ratings with all the restraint of a locomotive over red, white and blue gelatin.
But wait, there’s more; don’t miss the crossover events. Thrill to the riots! Gasp at the accusations! And the evidence (when/if any is ever found) will leave you perched upon the edge of your seat! You too will be compelled to choose a side — any side will do — because frustration must be vented. And because we are all completely justified and right, anyone can cast the first stone; throw several, in fact, because they’re small. And it doesn’t matter who or how many people those stones hit, or which side they might be standing on, because this is democracy, by God!
Except, of course, it isn’t. And God (however you choose to believe), I am fairly certain, wants no part of this … and no one at this point is asking themselves WWJD. No, what we are seeing here is the seeds of anarchy sown in the fertile soil of discontent and fear. We are seeing a subversion of legal and constitutional process the likes of which has never been seen before. The rules established more than 200 years ago are being tossed out the window, or more pointedly being trampled upon the capitol steps as the National Guard is called in to restore some semblance of order.
So how did these scenes reminiscent of a third-world country during revolution come to be played out in the Good Old U.S. of A? How did a country founded as a beacon of freedom and rights for everyone degenerate into the belief that the loudest voice is the truest voice? When did my rights become greater than yours, or your voice become more valid than mine? The answer, sadly, is that we are a country founded upon due and legal process that is no longer committed to that process. Or any process, apparently.
The process should never be subverted, even if — especially if — we think that process has failed. Questioned, yes. Adjusted as needed, most certainly. Blindly followed, absolutely not. But it is the process, the belief that proof must accompany accusation and that the law is intended to support the common good of society, that must be jealously guarded. And there are channels through which that proof must be presented; channels which have been designed to recognize each voice in an equal manner and with the gravity each voice deserves.
Casting doubt upon the process is nothing new and is in fact itself part of the process. But those who seek to eradicate the process with no proven justification have no more validity than vigilantes cloaked in the soiled tatters of a Constitution in which they no longer believe. Is there corruption? Of course there is corruption, because human beings are involved. But corruption can be addressed in the proper way, and violence is not that way. Even a flawed democracy serves its society, but anarchy serves only destruction and chaos.
Perhaps we should be grateful for all of the assorted political actors who have worked so hard to make this entertaining. Perhaps we should thank them for turning a bland and perfunctory event into something with a little more “flavor.” The accusations, confrontations and inevitable deliberations have metamorphosed a process that would normally have been a footnote that lasted a couple of hours into an event which will echo for days and months into the new year. Perhaps.
However, one could hope too that all of that energy becomes channeled into working to improve and unite our country rather than tear it apart.