GRAYSON An Olive Hill man was arrested late last week on charges of distributing and viewing child sexual abuse materials.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police served a search warrant on two locations in the 300 block of Hemlock Hollow and discovered a computer allegedly belonging to David Edward Jordan, 49, which contained multiple images of child sexual abuse materials depicting children younger than 12.
In a preliminary search, Kentucky State Police report peer-to-peer file sharing software was also present on the device, indicating Johnson may have uploaded or distributed the content in addition to viewing it.
Jordan's computer, phone and hard-drive were seized pending an examination that includes specialized software, a citation report concluded.
Jordan was booked into Carter County Detention Center last Thursday morning but as of this writing, is no longer in custody.
An arraignment is scheduled for Jordan on April 12 in Carter County District Court.
Both first offense viewing and distributing child pornography is a class D felony and carries punishments of five years in prison.
