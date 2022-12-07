Russell: Give a man a rifle and a couple boxes of ammo, he could probably hit a pop can at a hundred yards.
Give him a few more boxes and a bit of instruction and he might reach out to 300.
Give Don Fraley a rifle and a few boxes, he can easily walk that shot into 1000.
A former Army and Kentucky State Police sniper, and competitive shooter, Fraley has a passion for making what most people would find an impossible shot.
Not only does Fraley enjoy pulling the trigger -- he likes making the gun too.
It all started back in the 1980s when he and a buddy of his state police were shooting competitively.
"I said, 'I can make this gun,'" Fraley recalled. "My friend said you can't do that. Well $60,000 worth of tools later, I was making his gun."
Deleving into bespoke rifles and ammunition, Fraley started producing firearms sought after by guys and gals fixing to make those long range shots.
At one point, Fraley said he was cranking out 120,000 bullets a day and still couldn't keep up with the demand. So he sold off his company and worked in healthcare administration.
Then a few years back after retiring, Fraley decided to get back into the custom gun game. Offering custom made bolt action rifles ranging in calibers from .223 to .338 Lapua, Advanced Weapons Technology has sold rifles to folks all over the United States, from Georgia, to Texas, West Virginia, Virginia and Indiana.
Inside his new digs on Bellfonte Street, Fraley has a whole machine shop to make the rifles from scratch.
Starting with a blank for a receiver, Fraley cuts it on a CNC machine. He then turns the bolt from a blank to fit into the reciever, down to the 10,000th of an inch.
He then turns a barell blank, affixes to a fiberglass stock. Taking a Remington 700 out of a gun safe, Fraley shows off the difference.
He pulls back the bolt on the factory made gun -- it wiggles and wobbles. He pulls it back on one of his custom made rifles -- it pulls straight back.
According to Fraley, touches like that seperate a precision rifle from whatever's hanging on the pawnshop wall.
"When you're shooting a rifle at 1,000 yards, you have to take into account all the rotation of the Earth, pressure, the bullet arc and all sorts of other variables," he said. "If you have a sloppy action, that's going to effect your bullet when it's chambered. When I fire a bullet, I want it to go right where I aim it."
Essentially, reducing as many variables as possible -- whether it be the vibration of the barrel when the shot breaks, the