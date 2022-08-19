ASHLAND A couple bystanders to a traffic stop helped a Kentucky State trooper this week after holding down a quick footed suspect, according to court records.
At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 16, a state trooper on KY 766 saw a 2011 Nissan Altima driving suspeciously, with improper headlights, court records show.
The trooper followed along and observed the car pull into a driveway in the 2000 block of Keeton Drive, records show. The driver got out of the car and went up to the porch, but immediately turned around and got back into the car, a criminal citation shows.
Records show the trooper sat a spell, observing what this guy was up to. The driver turned the car on and off several times, then backed out, placing the car's rear-end in the road before pulling back up the drive way, records show.
That's when the trooper stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old John D. Waugh III, of Ashland.
The trooper immediately noticed Waugh's pupils were pinpoint and glassy and his speech was slurred, all indications of being hopped up on dope.