LOUISA Lawrence County had two players in double figures by halftime on Tuesday night and neither were named Kensley Feltner.
The school’s all-time scoring leader was the point of emphasis of a short-handed Russell team, which left the potential for buckets from the rest of the Bulldogs.
The balanced effort eventually led Lawrence County to securing a 74-45 win on its home floor.
Feltner’s presence was still felt in the scoring column. She was honored before the game after topping the Bulldogs’ point list, girls and boys, in a recent game against Letcher County Central.
Unofficially, Leandra Curnutte led Lawrence County with 17 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Sophie Adkins added 16 points, 10 in the first quarter, to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double. Feltner finished with 14 points.
The Bulldogs built a 39-18 lead to open the second half after Feltner netted the first five points of the third quarter.
Russell (2-3) kept finding ways to fight back. The Red Devils responded with a 12-3 spurt to stay within shouting distance and closed the deficit to 48-38 by the end of the stanza.
The Red Devils were down two starters – Jenna Adkins, who is out for the season with an injury, and Shaelyn Steele, who missed the first of two games due to a KHSAA-mandated suspension after an altercation at the Boyd County Roundball Classic on Saturday.
Lawrence County (4-1) began the final quarter with a 19-5 run to stretch the final outcome. Adkins served up an and-1 during the stretch. Kaison Ward and Curnutte also dropped in triples.
Feltner and Abby Maynard posted buckets in the paint as the Bulldogs started to pull away.
Bella Quinn connected on two 3s and recorded 15 points for the Red Devils. Gabby Oborne was also in double figures with 10. Hannah Sanders chipped in eight points. Josie Atkins and Kennedy Darnell each added five.
