SUMMIT Whatever the game plan was going into the 64th District title game, both teams had to adjust multiple times Thursday night.
For the Lions, those adjustments went their way, as Boyd County defeated the Tomcats, 74-67, to win the district championship.
Ashland found themselves down multiple times, and faced double-digit deficits, but kept finding ways to comeback, including tying things up in the final frame.
Boyd County bookended the first quarter with a made 3-pointer, but for the seven and a half minutes in between those baskets, Ashland had locked down the perimeter where the Lions like to feast.
The Tomcats got Zander Carter going in the first quarter as the sophomore racked up 11 early points to put Ashland up 20-16 after the first eight minutes.
Boyd County adjusted their offense a bit and waited for their shot. The Lions made the extra pass, and managed to get some good looks inside to help get back ahead.
The Lions was also lifted by freshman standout Jacob Spurlock who took his first shot attempt of the game in the second frame, which was a made 3.
Spurlock would get nine points in the second quarter as Boyd County took a 39-30 lead into the locker room.
The normally long-distant Lions took just three 3-point attempts in the second quarter, but sank all of them.
At the break, Carter led with 13 points.
Lions sophomore Cole Hicks was right behind with 12.
Boyd County started out the third quarter still rolling, pulling out to a 46-32 lead.
Then Ashland came to life.
The Tomcats rattled off a 14-3 run that pulled them within three.
Ashland's Nate Frieze hit a triple with the first shot attempt of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 49-49.
The Lions responded with a 9-0 run that looked to settle things.
Ashland said not so fast.
The Tomcats clawed back within three, but found themselves battling the clock late in the game.
The Lions made their free throws down the stretch and managed to keep Ashland just out of reach from the 64th District title.
Carter finished as lead scorer with 24 points.
Boyd County was led by Hicks with 16.
Both teams move on to the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead next week.
