Boyd County held nothing back on Wednesday night, running past West Carter 15-1 in a five-inning mercy-rule win.
The Lions wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first inning, bringing six runners across the plate.
Boyd County then added four more runs in the second and third frames, putting the game at an overwhelming 9-0 differential.
West Carter got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, in an effort to avoid the mercy finish, bringing Brandi McGlone home.
The Lions were looking for a quick exit and hung another five runs in order to put things out of hand for the Comets.
After another scoreless outing for West Carter, Boyd County had the win locked up.
The Lions scored its 15 runs off of 28 at-bats, had zero strikeouts, and saw doubles from Savanna Henderson, Elise Sparks, and Gracie Gilbert, as well as a solo home run for Jaycee Goad.
The win is the 14th consecutive victory by Boyd County over West Carter.
BOYD CO. 631 05 – 15 15 2
W. CARTER 000 10 – 1 5 2
Bays and Justice; Willis and Nolen. W — Bays. L — Willis. 2B — Henderson (BC), Sparks (BC), Gilbert (BC). HR — Goad.
Ashland
10 Elliott County 5
The Kittens finished strong Tuesday night at home against Elliott County to secure a 10-5 victory.
Ashland found themselves down early after the first inning, 2-0.
The Kittens were able to gain back the lost ground and then some in the bottom of the second frame, taking a 3-0 lead, but the Lions quickly retook the lead in the top of the third.
Elliott County added another run to its lead in the top of the fourth, putting the Kittens in a 5-3 hole heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Ashland closed the gap to tie things at 5-5 after a two-run fifth frame.
Elliott County was held scoreless in the top of the sixth inning which opened the door for Ashland to pull ahead.
The Kittens did just that with a big five-run inning, taking a 10-5 lead that would hold up for the victory.
Ashland had doubles from Aubrey McCreary, Maddie Kersey, and Jada Erwin.
Elliott County had one double, via Skylar Copley.
ELLIOTT CO. 202 100 0 – 5 2 3
ASHLAND 030 025 X – 10 11 4
Whitley and Casto; Erwin, Samuel (5) and Patrick. W — Samuel. L — Whitley. 2B — Copley (EC), McCreary (A), Kersey (A), Erwin (A).