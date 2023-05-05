CANNONSBURG The softball seemed to have eyes for the open real estate in short left field.
Boyd County’s Emily Shivel lofted a ball into the sky in the sixth inning with the Lions trailing Bath County by a run.
The shortstop attempted to backtrack off the infield dirt and the left and center fielders tried to converge on the fly ball but it fell harmlessly to the ground. It scored two runs.
The Wildcats tied the score in the seventh with a Kylee Hodson single before Boyd County loaded the bases in the home half. The Lions scored the winning run on a walk-off fielder’s choice. It backed up Shivel’s big night in a 7-6 home win on Friday.
Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler keeps enjoying the production from the bottom of the lineup.
“(On Thursday night) against Fleming County, they were on base eight times,” Wheeler said. “When those people turn over the lineup, it gets your big bats going. … Sara Bays hit the ball hard in the seventh. The fielder tagged a girl out but by then (Kyli) Kouns was already across the plate.”
“We are getting down to the stretch run,” he added. “It doesn’t get any easier.”
The game featured two junior-high pitchers in the circle and both threw complete games. Hudson, an eighth-grader, made just her fourth appearance of the season. She stayed steady throughout the contest, according to coach Kenny Williams, even as the Lions rallied in the late innings.
“I thought she pitched a whale of a game,” Williams said. “She kept her composure. She came back there in the seventh and threw the ball and did what she had to do.”
Elyn Simpkins picked up the win for Boyd County. The seventh-grader has logged many meaningful innings for the Lions this year, with six starts entering the contest. She recorded her fifth win of the season.
“We started pitching her once a week and then an inning or two in relief,” Wheeler said. “She stays fresh. She did a really good job tonight. She threw strikes and punched people out when she needed to. In the one bad inning where they took lead, she walked two hitters. When you walk people, bad things will happen. She kept her composure and made some pitches when they counted.”
Boyd County (22-5) grabbed the early lead in the second stanza. Shivel roped a triple to the gap in right center and two runs scored. The relay throw hit Shivel in the back of the helmet. The senior was sent home but was thrown out at the plate.
Bath County (22-8) answered quickly with one run in the third on an Ashlee Rogers single. The Wildcats tacked on four more tallies in the fourth with RBI doubles from Allie Dillion and Taylor Hodson, a run-scoring single from Rae-Leigh Purvis and a groundout.
The Lions rally began in the fifth inning. A fielding error plated a run and Jaycie Goad added one more with a single. Shivel’s third and fourth RBIs of the night gave Boyd County its first lead at 6-5 after six.
“We have table-setters,” Wheeler said. “When good things happen, it creates opportunities for our big bats. Kyli Kouns is havoc on the bases. Addi Miller, hitting in the 9-spot, comes up with a couple of hits when we needed them. When you get those on who can run a bit, eventually we will hit them in. I thought Emily Shivel had great at-bats all night.”
Bath County went down swinging. Kirsten Vice was the team’s designated player against the Lions. The senior stepped to the plate with the Wildcats down to their last out. She extended the game with a double down the third-base line. Ally Manley, her courtesy runner, came home on on Kylee Hodson’s single to make the Lions bat one more time.
Boyd County loaded the bases and Bays put the ball in play to score the speedy Kouns from third.
Williams knows his team believes that they have the personnel to beat anybody when the postseason begins in over a week.
“We had so many chances and there was a couple of times that we couldn’t catch a break,” Williams said. “This game, in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t matter. When we see them again, that’s when it really counts. It will be for all the marbles. You take a situation like that tonight and know that you can compete with anybody.”
BATH CO. 001 400 1 – 6 8 2
BOYD CO. 020 022 1 – 7 10 1
K. Hodson and Barnett; Simpkins and Kouns. W==Simpkins. L—K. Hodson. 2B—T. Hodson (Bath), Vice (Bath), Dillion (Bath), Miller (Boyd). 3B—Shivel (Boyd).