Catlettsburg: The Boyd County Fiscal Court saw marked improvement in its audit, with four findings in the 2021 audit compared to the 13 findings in the 2020 audit.
The state auditor's office released the 2021 audit on Tuesday -- in the schedule of findings, it noted nine issues raised in the 2020 were corrected.
Among those issues corrected were segregation of duties -- having multiple people overseeing the finance -- keeping tabs on payroll, the senior center, capital projects and the budget amounts.
Repeat findings found in the audit included misstatements in the fourth-quarter, misstatements of liabilities, misstatements in spending on FEMA projects and inadequate controls over federal programs.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the reduction in findings was a result of getting the right tools in place for County Treasurer Patty Ball and the finance department.
"We said last year were going to address this issue and we have," he said. "The investment we made with Tyler Technologies in updating our finance system is paying off."
Chaney added, "It was never question about the skill of the finance department -- we have the best in the state. They just needed the right tools to make it happen."
Chaney said the repeat findings regarding federal programs related to the reovlving line of credit the county keeps to pay off projects ahead of FEMA reimbursement.
"The state doesn't allow for debts to be carried over from year-to-year unless it's a long-term debt," Chaney said. "But to the feds, they don't care. I'm okay with that finding -- I'll take it all day long. Because that means we're doing things for our community."
Here's a summary of the 2021 findings:
Fourth Quarter Material Misstatement: The auditors office said there was 55 adjustments and reclassifications that totaled $2.69 million in the last quarter financial statements, while $2.33 million needed be adjusted to correctly record disbursements. The judge responded to the auditor's finding, stating that the new accounting software will "ensure this does not happen again."
Fourth Quarter Liabilities Journal: The auditors' office found $2 million in understatements and $3 million in overstatements. The judge's response to the finding is that the treasurer will "ensure all debt in the county will be included on liabilities journal."