SUMMIT In a battle of 16th Region Lions, it was the Boyd County Lions who came out on top, beating the Lewis County Lions 76-40 on Friday night to kick off this year’s Boyd County Roundball Classic.
The win lifts Boyd County to 3-0 in the young season.
The first four minutes of the game were back and forth until sophomore Cole Hicks gave Boyd County the spark it needed to create some separation, going on a one-man run, scoring seven consecutive points for Boyd County, including a 3 and a pair of steals.
Boyd County ended the first quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 24-8 lead.
A basket from Lewis County senior Andrew Collins finally broke the visitors’ drought in the second quarter.
But for Lewis County, the rest of the quarter saw offense come sparingly, while Boyd County continued to land punches in bunches.
By halftime, Boyd County had amassed a 46-19 lead.
Hicks scored half of Boyd County’s points by the break, leading both teams in scoring with 23 points, going 11-for-14 from the field.
Lewis County was led by Collins in the first half with seven points.
Both teams stayed even through most of the third quarter. Boyd County added to its lead towards the closing moments of the frame, taking a 66-34 lead into the final quarter.
With such a large lead, both teams looked deeper down their benches for the fourth quarter.
As the horn sounded, the home Lions had defeated the visiting Lions, 76-40.
Hicks led the night with 26 points, staying relatively quiet after a red-hot first half.
Collins led Lewis County through the night with 13.
Boyd County plays again tonight against Pikeville.
Lewis County, now 1-3 on the season, looks to get back on track against East Carter at home on Tuesday.
For a complete game story, visit dailyindependent.com.