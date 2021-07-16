Organization expert D.L. Ashley of Grayson will release her most recent book next month.
“Out of Order: Hope for the Situationally Disorganized” is available for preorder on Amazon and Barns and Noble.
Ashley is the owner of Confusion Solution, which is dedicated to creating awareness of the benefits that living organized has to offer and that change is essential for a long-lasting outcome. While her services include providing suggestions for materials, placement and allocating space, her emphasis is always on the client and their ideas for improving their living conditions.
“There is no one way to organize a person’s life or their things. It is compassion and understanding that lead to positive change,” Ashley said. “If we think change is bad, then it will be. If we think change brings opportunities, then it will.”
For more information, visit confusionsolution.com/authorpage.