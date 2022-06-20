Among weekend jail bookings, intoxication, drug charges and court-related charges frequent listings. The Carter County Detention Center showed no jail bookings over the weekend and Rowan County only lodged inmates on Friday.
Boyd County Detention Center
- Lucinda Leach, 37, of Rush, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
- Mary A. Stacy, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
- Nathaniel A. Johnson, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
- Zebadiah T. Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
- Eric L. Hughes, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
- Jessica S. Lyle, 32, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, falsely reporting an incident and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
- Matthew K. Lyle, 41, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
- Charles J. Hensley, 26, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
- Brian D. Blair, 41, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
- Kayla Nunn, 33, of Greyhawk, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
- Ella Baker, 41, of Stanton, was booked Friday on failure to appear and a probation violation.
- Franklin J. Penix, 25, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, failure to appear and contempt of court.
- Derrick N. Smith, 31, of Inez, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
- Aaron S. Harmon, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
- Billy R. Greene, 47, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, driving DUI suspended license aggravated circumstances and two counts of failure to appear.
- Jason Maynard, 29, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
- Nathaniel M. Pack, 38, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Amanda E. Meadows, 46, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
- Clarence Ashby, 63, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and serving a bench warrant for court.
- Anthony D. Adkins, 47, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Greenup County Detention Center
- Brandon L. Christian, 23, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree robbery.
- John P. Jones, II, 45, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Friday on violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Justin C. Beach, 44, of Russell, was booked Saturday on first-degree rape.
- Spencer A. Smyser, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
Rowan County Detention Center
- Benny N. Lafferty, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
- Brian S. Butler, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
- Christopher Rhodes, 37, of Louisville, was booked Friday on third-degree terroristic threatening.
- Connie Eastering, 51, of Morehead, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
- Glen Wagoner, 50, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless homicide.
- James Rister, 46, of Morehead, was booked Friday on non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines.
- Jeffery Clevenger, 32, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
- Todd Caudill, 23, of Morehead, was booked Friday on contempt of court.