MOREHEAD St. Claire HealthCare recently announced Becky Bocook, LPN, would be the Clinic Manager for Orthopedics, Neurology, and Urology in the St. Claire HealthCare Medical Pavilion.
Bocook will oversee the daily operations of the clinics, while also working to ensure quality outcomes, patient safety, and improved customer experience.
“I am excited to collaborate with staff and providers to help our practices grow and improve on current practices for the best patient experience when in our facility,” said Bocook.
Additionally, she will promote teamwork and staff development, while staying current and complying with regulatory and accreditation requirements.
A graduate of Maysville Community and Technical College, Bocook brings almost 15 years of nursing experience to her new role. She has worked in the urology department as a Clinical Staff Support member and has often floated to various clinics throughout the healthcare system to assist both patients and fellow team members.