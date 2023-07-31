OLIVE HILL: It all started when we ran an article about Olive Hill youth Corey Hedge auditioning for American Idol back in April.
A couple days after running the little article, we received a message on The Daily Independent Facebook page:
"Y'all cover a kid going to American Idol, but won't cover Klassic Klick doing a song with three time CMA awarding winning Jelly Roll. Weird."
Our little automated message popped up, stating we recieved the message and appreciated him reaching out.
"Nobody wants the losers to win," the messenger wrote.
My editor wrote back:
"What are you even talking about? Who is Klassic Klick?"
"I'm talking about the hip hop group from Olive Hill, Kentucky they are going to be the next big thing they just did a song and video with Jellyroll who just won 3 awards at the Countryy music awards."
At this point, Aaron hollered for me to come into his office -- he asked me if I wanted to do a story.
I thought about it a second and asked him to see about getting contact info. The messenger, Justin Roberts, sent an email and phone number for the manager.
"Dude, he is the manager," I told Aaron.
Five minutes of Google searching turned up the rapper Slim Pickenz of Kassic Klick. Comparing Pickenz to Roberts, it was evident they were one in the same.
The gall of posing as a fan, then sending contact for the "manager" of the group when it was just himself, sent me over the moon. I howled with laughter -- it was so absurd.
It didn't matter how the music sounded, this guy was a character -- and I needed to find out more.
"Aaron, we need to do a feature on these guys and publish it on 4/20," I said to him. "It has to happen."
So Aaron sent the following message back:
"It appears you're part of the group, Slim. We would like to send our best reporter and best photographer to spend a few hours and do a story on you guys. Maybe it could even come out on 4/20? (not joking). That sound cool?"