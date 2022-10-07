CATLETTSBURG A Flatwoods man accused of sex crimes in Boyd and Greenup counties will have to wait a little longer on the docket after his attorney said he needed more time to review his case.
Anthony L. Niece, 50, appeared Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court via video link from the Greenup County Detention Center.
His attorney, Brian Hewlett, told the Judge John Vincent he’s still sifting through the evidence in the case and would need more time to finish. Vincent set a hearing date for next month.
Niece is accused of sexually assaulting a child in August 2020 in Boyd County and possession of child sexual abuse material in Greenup County the same year.