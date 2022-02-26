ASHLAND Suddenly finding one's self in a wheelchair for life would be traumatic for anyone, but perhaps for someone who has enjoyed a life of athleticism, it could be disasterous.
Ashland native Sean Shumate can tell you about it first hand.
The 1989 graduate of Russell High School was a swimmer and obtained a degree in recreation management from Morehead State University in 1996.
Then, tragedy struck.
"I was involved in a single car accident in 1992," he said. "I was returning to campus for a meeting and hydroplaned on black ice that caused me to slide off the road into a deep culvert. I fractured my spine in several places that resulted in complete paralysis from the waist down."
The adjustment was massive, with Shumate having to relearn basic life skills.
"It was quite devastating. I went from being an active, somewhat engaged individual who enjoyed a variety of sports and recreational pursuits to having to relearn all basic functioning and mobility skills needed just for basic, everyday living," he said. "My life had suddenly took on unimaginable challenges and I was very fortunate to have a strong family that supported me and was able be there for me. My friends accepted the new me and went out of their way to include me in social activities and help me realize I was still valued and loved. I was very lucky to have them -- I still am."
Shumate said many things changed for him after his accident.
"I had changed my major in college from music to recreation because I had discovered during my rehabilitation that I would enjoy working as a recreational therapist -- being able to help individuals such as myself develop lifelong adaption skills that would allow them to have meaningful and beneficial activities to cope with the new trials they would have to deal with now," he said.
In 1995, Shumate spent the summer interning in Southern Indiana and met someone who was fencing on the 1996 team in Atlanta, who invited him to check out the fencing center in Louisville to see if he might enjoy the sport.
"I had a degree that emphasized adaptive sports but was not able to participate in them due to school, time, location etc., ... I fell in love with the sport almost immediately," Shumate said. "What I thought was initially was going to be a hobby turned into four or five nights a week for three or four hours a night training. It was giving me a purpose that I didn’t realize I was missing."
Not only did he find a purpose, he can list quite a few accomplishments:
* He was on a world championship team in the 2004 Paralympics in Greece as a member of the USA Parafencing team, among other world cups and competitions.
* At one time, he was ranked 12th in the world in his category for parafencing.
* He was the first wheelchair user from the United States to pass and be certified by the International Fencing Committee.
Parafencing has its own set of rules, Shumate said.
"Competition in parafencing is conducted by the athlete remaining in their wheelchair and facing each other in static frames. We are unable the move the chair once we are locked in the frame," he explained. "We then fence by setting a predetermined based on arm length with shortest arm deciding proper distance and then conduct fencing per standard rules with a few differences based upon mobility deficits and functioning."
By 2006, he retired from competitive fencing, wanting to cut back on his time in the gym because he was the father of a newborn. To maintain a connection to the sport, Shumate began refereeing and found he enjoyed it and it allowed him to stay connected with friends he'd met through the sport.
But he also found success.
He refereed the world championships and the Paralympics in London and was on the cadre for the Rio and Tokyo games. He's involved in developing parafencing for the U.S. Fencing Association and is the incoming chairman of the rules committee for the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports organization, which is the parafencing world sponsor and includes seven countries.
"I am very excited to help the sport I love and be in one of the leadership roles within it," he said. "I will continue to be a Referee Instructor for the U.S. developing new referee for both able-bodied and adaptive sports."
Shumate reached the highest international referee rating possible and has refereed gold medal bouts in the paralympics, several able-bodied events, include national championships and NCAA Championships, and has been designated lead referee for national events, both able-bodied and adaptive.
Even though he works full time in sports management and development, the father of three also enjoys billiards, bowling and sport shooting recreationally.
But being an advocate is still a priority.
"I continue to try and be a strong advocate for disability inclusion and awareness while advocating for the betterment of the disabled population regardless of background or level of their disability," he said.
