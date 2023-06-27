ASHLAND On Monday at a regular meeting, Ashland Independent School Board members and Superintendent Sean Howard affirmed parental rights would be upheld and Ashland would remain an “inclusive” district in light of new legislation.
With education debates regarding gender in public school systems at the forefront in recent weeks, the conversation largely addressed Senate Bill 150 and how or if any changes would be made in Ashland schools.
Opponents of the bill, which passed through the senate in April, say it unfairly targets transgender youth by banning studies or discussions regarding gender identity or sexual orientation.
Jenee Kesling, the parent of a transgender middle schooler, took the floor first. She was concerned about upcoming changes when her child has faced harassment and bullying already.
“I just want to know what plans and what changes will be made and is there anything you can start doing to maybe increase the safety of trans kids,” Kesling said.
Kesling told the board her child was harassed outside the lunch room this past school year — an instance where he was circled, kicked, called names and slurs.
Kesling said her child was reprimanded for defending himself. “None of those other children got in trouble because it wasn’t on camera.”
Kesling added she’s been told the school was handling it and her child was told to “ignore it.”
“I’ve seen nothing being handled other than my child feeling unsafe at school, unhappy at school. He can’t focus on school work because he’s always afraid of who’s trying to hurt him,” Kesling said. “Now with this new law going through and trans kids having even less rights now ... Are there any kinds of things set in motion that you guys are planning to do?” Kesling asked.
Chairperson Ashley Layman said legislation handed down has requirements for the district, as issued by the state.
“They write all the polices for the school board. We have not received that policy yet,” Layman said.
According to Layman, once the policy is sent to the school board, it’ll be gone over with the district’s attorney to “review what, if anything, we can do to make sure that every child in the district feels supported.”
“There’s no intention on behalf of the district or the board to purposefully or intentionally discriminate against any human in our district ... that is not the way any of us practice in our personal lives,” Layman said, apologizing to Kesling for her son’s experience.
Leigh Holderness, an educator within the school system, redirected the conversation to bullying in general, saying “they (trans people) aren’t the only ones being bullied. Every different type of child is being bullied.”
“If we can fix the bullying problem ... that would sort a whole lot of the problems,” Holderness said.
“I don’t know the solution totally. I do know we need to be proactive. I think the children are suffering because we do not enforce the types of penalties that need to be reinforced,” Holderness continued.
Josh Bator, of Ashland, followed Holderness by beginning with a quote from poet Maya Angelou, the civil rights activist and LGBTQIA+ advocate, “When someone tells you who you are, believe them the first time.”
Bator said in the recent weeks, two other quotes stuck with him.
First, Ashland Independent School’s motto, “Whatever it takes,” and “We’re here, we’re queer and we’re coming for your children,” Bator quoted, adding the latter is “an agenda that’s being pushed back and forth.”
Bator addressed Kesling directly, telling her, “If you don’t want to be bullied, you don’t let your sexuality be the center of who you are.”
Layman quickly redirected, telling Bator the subject was deeply personal and to keep his address to the board as to avoid any contention.
“I don’t know who all I speak for, but I’d say I speak for a lot that simply want their kid to have a good education. The point of education is not to teach you what to think, but how to think,” Bator concluded.
Kim Welling, a retired social worker, spoke about bullying and other issues.
“Bullying needs to be addressed head on. It would lessen a lot of what all children are going through,” Welling said.
“Division seems to have occurred in our federal government and directed right on down to us as a community,” she continued, “the division needs to stop.”
Welling directed her next comments directly to the board, without much pause.
“You’re the role model factor ... You need to take a stance,” Welling said.
“Do any one of you on the board want your parental rights ignored for your children? Do you? I’m asking a sincere question,” Welling said. “Do you want your parental rights, when your child enters an educational system — because that’s where the talk is — do you want your parental rights ignored, or told you don’t have parental rights?”
Welling continued after a brief pause. “I don’t hear anything. I don’t see that you’re willing to address that.”
Superintendent Sean Howard spoke to Welling first.
“Number one, the thing that we take most seriously, above all else, is a safe and orderly environment,” Howard said. “It’s a very high priority for us that your child comes to school, wanting to come to school because it’s a place they feel safe. All children.”
“As long as I am the superintendent of this school district, and as long as the current Board of Education here exists, the parents are the ones that do have the rights. Not the educators,” Howard said.
Howard said the only role the educators have is teaching curriculum approved by the state.
“It’s the parent’s responsibility and rights to teach other things to their children at home,” Howard said.
Layman added she, along with all the other members on the board, have children in the Ashland district.
“We are engaged on the front lines of education and of raising children. Any fear that you might have that, within this district, parents would be shoved out — that’s not how we operate,” Layman said.
“If you feel that way as a school board, your newspaper is liberal and doesn’t portray what you’re saying. You need to be more vocal in the community to reassure,” Welling said in response. “I am surprised how much in Pennsylvania that I thought I left behind is here in Ashland.”
According to previous news reports regarding the new legislation, local school boards must adopt their local policy by July 1.