GREENUP An Ashland man has been charged in the potential sexual abuse of a child, as well as possession of child sex abuse images, according to Kentucky State Police. 

Ferguson Mug shot

William L. Ferguson, 27, of Ashland, was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of promotion of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy. 

Ferguson is currently being held at the Greenup County Detention Center. 

The investigation continues under Detective Boarman. 

Tags

Trending Video