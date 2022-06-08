GREENUP An Ashland man has been charged in the potential sexual abuse of a child, as well as possession of child sex abuse images, according to Kentucky State Police.
William L. Ferguson, 27, of Ashland, was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of promotion of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy.
Ferguson is currently being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.
The investigation continues under Detective Boarman.