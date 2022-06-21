ASHLAND With more than 10,000 people packing into downtown Saturday, the city of Ashland is on many people’s maps, according to the city’s tourism director.
Brandy Clark, of Visit AKY, said she hasn’t seen a crowd on the riverfront since Wynonna Judd played Summer Motion years ago.
About 10,000 people filled the riverfront to see rapidly rising country star Zach Bryan play live — on the same day Ashland in Motion and the Visit Ashland threw the 7th Annual Firkin Fest, a craft beer festival that drew out at least 1,500 according to Clark.
“It was exciting,” Clark said. “We thought we had a large amount of people at Firkin, but then somebody said go look at the line on Greenup Avenue for the concert.”
Clark continued, “The line was stretched from the River Front to 20th Street — I couldn’t believe it. I walked the whole line and I almost had tears in my eyes. Ashland and Zach Bryan were treading on Twitter on Sunday. If people don’t know about Ashland, Kentucky, they know it now.”
And they came from all over — the first person in line was a woman who drove all the way from Alabama to attend the concert, according to Clark.
But with so many people from all over the country flocking to the city of 21,000 — essentially a small town by larger states’ standards — that presented some logistical challenges for the city.
How can 10,000 people move into a relatively small space, while one of the main roads is shut down for another event?
Holly Canfield, the director for the Paramount, said since the theater started working with the city to have ticketed events on the Riverfront in 2019, the two entities have been in constant communication to plan for each event.
“They helped us establish 10,000 as the maximum capacity for attendance at our events, a number we had hoped to reach over the course of a few years but were thrilled to see be accomplished by our fifth event,” Canfield wrote in a statement.
Canfield said the Bryan concert was “our biggest challenge yet” and meetings with the city don’t stop because the event is over.
“We will continue to meet with them in the coming days to evaluate every aspect of these events and make the necessary changes to improve safety, communication and infrastructure so that riverfront concerts can be ran as safely and smoothly as possible,” Canfield wrote.
Police Chief Todd Kelley said motorists and pedestrians did well considering the situation, resulting in no accidents or injuries.
“With that many people walking around, it can lead to a type of a situation where someone gets hit by a vehicle,” Kelley said. “We were fortunate not to have any activity like that.”
Kelley said traffic flow got heavy and slow at times, but overall motorists were able to adjust their routes avoid potential gridlock. Out-of-towners were probably hosed up here and there, especially if they relied on GPS, Kelley said.
“They’re relying on this device to lead them to different parts of town, but those devices didn’t tell them the road was closed on Winchester,” he said. “Between that and parking, that could cause some confusion.”
The mild weather on Saturday was another stroke of good luck, Kelley said.
“When you people standing out in the heat for hours, especially with the weather we had last week and going into this week, that could lead to people falling out with the heat,” he said. “If you looked at the line, you could see side streets where people were huddling up in the shade.”
At the riverfront, Kelley said the Paramount Arts Center hired private security and called in other agencies to handle issues past the gate. From what he heard, relatively few issues arose.
City Manager Mike Graese said all told, the events were “fantastic” and the Paramount worked with the city to give officials a heads-up when the projected crowd size effectively doubled due to Bryan’s meteoric rise on the charts over the last month.
“They didn’t expect this, we didn’t expect this to get as large as it did,” Graese said.
In the wake of the events, Graese said an “after action review” will be conducted to see where there are areas of improvement. A couple areas that come to mind are trash and signage, Graese said.
“I think Firkin Fest did a really great job cleaning up, but we did receive some complaints from businesses along Greenup about finding trash in front of the businesses,” Graese said. “The solution there is to put trash cans out.”
The after action review will be conducted Wednesday, Graese noted.