Ashland Fire Department Reports
May 19th, 2023 – May 25th, 2023
Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
5/19 14:02 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a fire alarm. The fire alarm was Caused by cooking smoke. Crews reset the alarm.
5/19 14:43 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a fire alarm. The fire alarm was Caused by cooking smoke. Crews reset the alarm.
5/19 20:53 AFD responded to 2009 Central AVE for a report of small fire near a tree. Engine 1 located a small fire next to a tree. Crews extinguished the fire.
5/21 00:36 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a fire alarm. Upon arrival crews found a fire in an apartment on the 2nd floor. Engine 2 crew rescued the occupant from the apartment who received burns and was treated by BCEMS and transported by Healthnet to Cabell-Huntington. Engine 2 and Rescue 1 began Fire Attack on the apartment and attempting to remove occupants that were in the hallway on 2nd floor. Crews began a full evacuation of the building due to smoke being reported on multiple floors of the building. The fire was extinguished and the building evacuated. Crews isolated power to the apartment of origin and determined it was safe for all occupants to return in under 2 hours. Due to the size and occupancy of the building a General Callout of all available off duty AFD personnel was initiated and mutual aid was requested from Russell FD, Westwood FD, Cannonsburg FD, Summit-Ironville FD, and Catlettsburg FD. Ashland Police assisted on scene with the evacuations and controlling traffic. Boyd County EMS was on scene to check numerous potential patients as they exited.
5/21 15:04 AFD responded to 2200blk Crooks ST for a Utility line blocking the roadway. Engine 3 determined it was a cable line and the obstruction was removed, and the cable company was notified.
5/21 19:54 AFD responded to the area of Prichard ST for reported smoke in the area. Engine 3 located a small cooking fire with no hazards present.
5/22 09:48 AFD responded to reported vehicle fire in the 2800blk Alleyway of Blackburn AVE. Engine 3 arrived to find a vehicle with heavy fire in the passenger compartment. Engine 3 pulled a hose line and extinguished the fire. Crews stood-by until the vehicle was removed by the towing company.
5/23 18:30 AFD responded to 4113 Hart ST for Heavy Black Smoke visible in the area. Units arrived to find a couch on fire in the yard. Crews extinguished the fire and advised the subjects of the burning laws.
5/25 06:58 AFD responded to reported vehicle fire in the 1311 Beech St. Engine 3 arrived to find a vehicle fully involved with fire. Engine 3 pulled a hose line and extinguished the fire. Rescue 1 crew assisted in removing the hood and door to finish extinguishment of the fire. Crews stood-by until the vehicle was removed by the towing company.
5/25 15:14 AFD responded to 621 MLK BLVD for a Mulch Fire. Upon arrival employees had the fire out. Crews confirmed the fire was out and cleared the scene.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
5/19 08:04 AFD responded to 5000blk of Blackburn AVE for a 2-vehicle crash. Crews assisted in treating and packaging 1 patient for transport. Engine 2 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
5/19 17:19 AFD responded to Belmont ST & Hart ST for a 2-vehicle crash with injuries. Crews checked all parties involved, finding no injuries. Engine 3 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
5/21 15:04 AFD responded to 2200blk Crooks ST for a Utility line blocking the roadway. Engine 3 determined it was a cable line and the obstruction was removed, and the cable company was notified.
5/22 19:54 AFD responded to 5000blk of Blackburn AVE for a 2-vehicle crash. Crews assisted in treating and packaging 1 patient for transport. Engine 2 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
5/23 19:54 AFD responded to 701 Carter AVE for a box truck that had struck a low hanging utility line. The line was determined to be a cable line. Engine 1 blocked the area with cones and notified the cable company.
Rescues
5/23 14:42 AFD responded Mutual Aid to Cannonsburg FD at 2328 Adkins DR for a vehicle that had struck a house causing damage. Rescue 1 crew arrived to find vehicle was still against the building. The crew coordinated with the Towing Company to remove that vehicle safely. Rescue 1 crew built 2 shores to assist in stabilizing the home until a contractor can make final repairs.
5/24 23:22 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a subject trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival Engine 2 found subjects stuck on the first floor. Crews used the Fire Service feature on the elevator to recall it and the doors opened. Crews removed small debris from the Door track. The elevator was then functioning normally.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD Responded to 1 Lift assist resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 10 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 5 residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 9 inspections, 5 Follow-ups, and 6 consultations.
Grilling Safety: Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors. The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area. Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill. Never leave your grill unattended. Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Training
This week we hosted a Driver/Operator course that was taught at our station by Kentucky State Fire Rescue Training. At the end of this course these individuals will complete a written and hands-on testing to obtain their International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) certification in Driver Operator-Pumper/Mobile Water Supply.
Other News
We would like to thank the City of Ashland for the Purchase of a New Tower Truck. The purchase was awarded to Sutphen for an SPH100 mid-mount aerial platform in the amount of $1,907,243.98. Sutphen has estimated an approximate 3-year build time. This truck was designed by 6 members of our department that put in many hours of work making sure all the options and equipment is correct on the Tower Truck.