ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department Reports from Sept. 9 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Sept. 9: 500 Winchester Ave. for a mulch fire. Crews found and extinguished a small fire in a mulch bed.
Sept. 9: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Sept. 10: 2800 block of Moore St. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished a trash fire.
Sept. 11: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to an apparent malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Sept. 11: 3100 block of Central Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews found and extinguished a trash fire in the area.
Sept. 11: 2800 block of Northview Dr. for a smoke investigation. Crews found and extinguished a trash fire in the 4500 block of Sherwood Dr.
Sept. 13: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Sept. 13: Area behind 713 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a smoke investigation. Crews found and extinguished a small campfire on the hillside behind this location.
Sept. 14: 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated, but no problems were found. Alarm was reset.
Sept. 15: 1666 Beech St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated by accident. Occupant reset the alarm.
Sept. 15: 2420 Roberts Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a problem with a sprinkler head. System was silenced but could not be reset until issue with sprinkler head was fixed.
Motor vehicle accidents
Sept. 10: 3613 13th St. for a vehicle accident with a motorcycle involved. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
Sept. 15: 4040 Jones Ave. for a single vehicle accident with no injuries. Vehicle had gone over a hillside. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to seven emergency medical incidents resulting in four patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two overdose incidents resulting in one patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to one lift assistance incident.
Public service
AFD performed five public service assistance calls.
Fire prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in two residences.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire prevention Office completed 14 inspections and four consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Teach children that lighters and matches are tools, not toys, and keep them out of reach.
Training
AFD crews completed officer training, driver training, operating master stream devices and aerial operations training.