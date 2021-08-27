ASHLAND Local musician Devin Hale will perform on Opening Day at the Keeneland Fall Meet in Lexington.
Hale sang the National Anthem for the Lexington Legends, then for Austin FC in Texas,.
He performed at the Paramount Arts Center this summer and sold the most tickets ever for a local artist.
He has performed in Broadway Square in Ashland and at various restaurants and tours the country performing.
He will perform Sept. 18 at Stagger Inn in Lexington.
“Harlan,” is Hale’s current single, available on iTunes and Spotify.