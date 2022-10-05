ASHLAND: On sunny, crisp Wednesday morning, organizations from across the Tri-State set up shop in Central Park to lend a helping hand to veternans who have fallen on hard times.
The Ashland Veternans' Stand Down is part of a nationwide effort to get homeless and low-income veternans in touch with services to help them out of dire circumstances.
Wednesday's Stand Down was organized by Volunteers of America, a non-profit working under a Veternan's Affairs grant to help homeless vets.
Becky Stamper, a volunteer with the organization, said Wednesday's event was the second time they were able to get all these services in one space to assist veternans in need.
"We had one in 2019, then COVID hit," she said. "It's nice to have another one of these events."
The Department of Veternans Affairs were out to have a