In light of the holiday season, the Ashland Police Department is asking people to hide the boxes of big-ticket items they may have received for Christmas.
“Christmas might be over, but that doesn’t mean the Grinch is gone!” APD wrote on social media Tuesday.
The police department said empty boxes used to package television sets, video game consoles, appliances and other gifts can be a billboard for burglars looking for a score.
“Doing so makes it easy for people to see what things you have inside your homes,” the department said.
The department recommended cutting up the boxes and concealing them in the trash to prevent prowlers from spotting them.
Police also recommended taking the boxes to the Ashland Recycling Center.