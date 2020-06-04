ASHLAND Students at Ashland Middle School have again won honors in the science, technology, engineering and math arena.
The school was named Community Choice Award Winner in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using STEM skills.
The school will receive $50,000 for being named one of 20 national finalists, plus $10,000 for being named Community Choice Award Winner as a result of online voting.
Winners were announced during an online ceremony Thursday.
The project aimed to make rescue of mobility-challenged students in multi-level structures easier with a chair designed to allow students to navigate stairs during an emergency and an app for administrators to quickly identify and track the location of the students. An accompanying kit includes weighted blankets, noise-cancelling headphones and light-eliminating glasses to aid students with “invisible disabilities,” including asthma and epilepsy.
Eighth-graders Emily Aliff, Nathan Woolery and Samuel Tibbitts presented the 20-member team’s project to a panel of seven judges over the internet.
Students were originally scheduled to make their national pitch in New York during the first week of April, but the event became a virtual presentation because of the coronavirus.
“To watch them pull that off, I was just so amazed at the job they did,” said John Leistner, a former teacher who is now a technology specialist and faculty advisor at the school. “Barriers and obstacles have gotten in the way due to the situation that we are in because the pandemic. They have fought through it the whole time.”
The contest received more than 3,000 entries.
It’s not the school’s first win, having won the national contest in 2018 for making a device to help emergency workers safely pick up discarded hypodermic syringes. Last year, the school was the state winner for a project to help veterans seek benefit and service information. Students also earned a state title in a contest with the Student Technology Leadership Program through the Kentucky Department of Education.
Aliff said she started the STEM program when she was in the sixth grade. She said she has loved it ever since and was fascinated by this current project.
“It started as a problem-based learning exercise,” Aliff said. “Mr. Leistner took us up to the top of a staircase with a wheelchair and said, ‘In case of an emergency, how would somebody get down with no power?’ From that point on, it opened our eyes up to this real-world problem that was happening. We started working on a solution to that problem.”
The eighth-grader said the feedback from parents and experts was greatly appreciated and aided their research in developing their project. The chair is a device with a wheeled assembly on each side that can slide under a wheelchair or allow a student with crutches to sit on it and allow them to get downstairs.
Leistner said the altered schedule presented a challenge. The students adapted well as they adjusted to the new format. He was impressed with their performance. They adhered to all the time restrictions and the kept the judges engaged during questioning.
“They grew so much during this process,” he said. “These students just matured so much and approached this like professionals during this time.”
The class wanted to make an important impact in the lives of others with their design. Aliff said she believes it also has made a lasting impact on the students.
“This has been a real interesting experience,” Aliff said. “When Mr. Leistner told us about it, it really opened all our eyes to the real problem here. It’s been amazing to engage in competition, finding a solution to this problem and to share this project with other people. This could potentially save lives one day and it’s really nice to think about that.”
