ASHLAND Blue Ridge School (Virginia) used a dominating fourth-quarter surge to hold off a feisty Perry County Central squad, 57-54, in the consolation round of the Ashland Invitational Tournament on Thursday afternoon at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
The Barons, behind the duo of Markus Robinson and Kamren Martin, outscored the Commodores 22-12 in the decisive fourth quarter for their seventh win in nine games this season.
Robinson converted an old-fashioned 3-point play off a missed free throw with five seconds to go to give Blue Ridge the three-point win.
Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke made an adjustment to move Robinson into the middle of the Commodores’ zone defense and it paid huge dividends for the Barons.
“Their 3-2 zone gave us a lot of problems throughout the game,” Lemcke said. “My assistant coaches reminded me to put Markus in the middle of our zone offense. He knows one thing, and that is to score the ball. He scored on consecutive possessions to swing the game in our favor. We needed this win after a tough loss yesterday.”
The first half was a nip-and-tuck battle with both teams combining for 24 turnovers in a ragged display of basketball. Perry County Central settled down after quarter one as Carter Castle, Traylen Woods and Kizer Slone scored a half-dozen points each in the half.
Camden Brewer and Colby White kept the Barons close with 11 points combined in the opening half.
Blue Ridge was a frigid 1 of 12 from the 3-point line against the aggressive Commodore zone.
Perry County Central coach Shannon Hoskins liked his team’s tenacity in the opening half.
“Obviously in the 14th Region, we don’t see that type of athleticism too often,” he said. “Early in the game, we were just overwhelmed. I thought we did an excellent job as the game wore on running our stuff and getting good shots. Their pressure hurt us late, but overall, we gave ourselves a chance to win the game.”
The Commodores came out firing to start the second half with a 13-5 run to stretch their lead to 40-31. Dylan Knight led the charge with eight points in the quarter as the Commodores took a 42-34 lead into final stanza. Brewer’s second 3 of the night cut the lead to eight to end the quarter.
The Barons turned up the pressure in the final quarter, forcing seven Commodore turnovers with their pressure defense. A Brewer putback tied the game at 49 with 3:19 left.
Robinson scored five straight points to stretch the Baron lead to 54-49 before a costly turnover gave Perry County Central life. The Commodores’ Slone went to work. After canning two free throws to cut the lead to the three, the junior drained a game-tying 3 from the left corner following a missed one-and-one opportunity by the Barons.
Blue Ridge then worked the ball to 6-foot-7 post player Shanon Simango, who was fouled on the shot. He missed both free throws, but Robinson snagged the second miss to score the aforementioned game-winning 3-point play.
The Commodores attempted an off-balance 3 at the buzzer that fell short.
Blue Ridge used 13 players in the game, while Perry County Central only played six. Both coaches felt that played a part in the Barons win.
“Their pressure did kind of wear us down late in the game,” Hoskins said. “I am really proud of my guys for hanging in there today. We screened so much better today than we did yesterday. Hat’s off to them. We took a nine-point lead and were in position to put the game away, but Robinson and Martin just took over the game.”
Lemcke was hoping Blue Ridge could wear down the Commodores by the fourth quarter.
“Fatigue can cause teams to maybe make a turnover, maybe not move as well in their zone defense, or miss a shot,” he said. “Fortunately for us, that happened just enough for us to get the win.”
Robinson led the Barons with 15 points, while Martin added 13 for the winners.
Knight led the Commodores (6-8) with a game-high 16 points. Castle chipped in with 12 and Woods added 11 in the loss.
BLUE RIDGE 14 12 9 22 — 57
P. CENTRAL 14 13 15 12 — 54
Blue Ridge (57) — M.Robinson 15, Martin 13, Brewer 9, Simango 7, White 7, Bosquez 4, A. Robinson 2. 3-Pt FG: 2 (Brewer 2). FT: 9-17. Fouls: 12.
Perry County Central (54) — Knight 16, Castle 12, Woods 11, Slone 9, Day 5, McAlarnis 1. 3-Pt FG: 7 (Slone 3, Woods 3, Day). FT: 9-12. Fouls: 13.