Last week I covered "Pass the Mic" at the Boyd County Midland Branch Library, an invitational event for community members, school officials and any individual who wished to speak regarding Senate Bill 150.
I've received a couple emails and heard some commentary that I failed at my duty because I only quoted those opposed to the legislation and didn't present opinions that were in support of the bill.
I won't lie, I felt a bit slighted by those comments.
In my 10 months here at the paper, I've printed statements and happenings that have gone against my raising and moral code in order to present ideals that don't necessarily align with my personal beliefs so those in the region have the opportunity to draw their own conclusions.
In regards to complaints that I didn't publish any alternative opinions to those stated at the event, I'll say this:
It's difficult to quote individuals in support of the bill at a public event when no individuals in support of the bill were at said event, no?
I'll note that in my own personal belief system, I avoid building opinions based solely on other's statements.
Sure, as a human with basic empathy, my heart strings were pulled when a few people offered up that their child or family member was almost lost to suicide as a result of harassment or when I witness the marginalization of another human being just because of their outer appearance.
However, with a background in criminology and statistical analysis, I like to draw a conclusion from scientific or sociological studies that provide some backing.
With Senate Bill 150, I did just that. I looked at the stats and I read the bill.
Found on page two of nine, "The Kentucky Board of Education or the Kentucky Department of Education shall not require or recommend that a local school district keep any student information confidential from a student's parents. A district or school shall not adopt policies or procedures with the intent of keeping any student information confidential from parents."
This is where we get into the "parental rights" issue. So I'll preface by saying I'm not a parent so I can only partially grasp the concept.
However, concerns were raised at the "Pass the Mic" event that if a child confides in a school official with vulnerable information (i.e., their sexuality, gender preference) that can then be relayed to a parent -- even if its not safe to do so.
Montana State Representative Kerri Seekins-Crowe said during a floor debate in April she would rather her child commit suicide than see her transition.
"Someone once asked me, 'Wouldn't I just do anything to help save her?' And I really had to think and the answer was, 'No,'" Keekins-Crowe reportedly said.
Now, again, I won't base my decisions entirely on another person's quote, but to me, this indicated that not all children are safe at home while living an "alternative" lifestyle. Quite frankly, it could be dangerous to "out" a child to a parent.
On page two of nine, "The Kentucky Board of Education or the Kentucky Department of Education shall not require or recommend policies or procedures for the use of pronouns that do not conform to a student's biological sex as indicated on the student's original, unedited birth certificate issued at the time of birth."
According to a survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, 83% of respondents in Kentucky "who were out or perceived as transgender at some point between Kindergarten and Grade 12 experienced some form of mistreatment, such as being verbally harassed, prohibited from dressing according to their gender identity, disciplined more harshly, or physically or sexually assaulted because people thought they were transgender."
Combining the verbiage in the bill with statistics, could it be inferred that outlawing the use of preferred pronouns could potentially place these children at risk of further harm as they'll be mislabeled -- drawing further attention to their "difference"?
Another study conducted by a series of Doctors of Philosophy from Cardiff University concluded their findings "signal" to educators a need to better support the mental health needs of students within a gender minority -- which could be done through calling them by their preferred gender.
"Teach(ing) and wider staff education to foster greater acceptance of gender minority group(s), ... have shown some promise in reducing LGBTQ victimization," the study states.
On pages seven and eight, the bill states a health-care provider shall not prescribe or administer any drug to delay or stop normal puberty, perform any sterilizing surgery, perform any surgery that artificially constructs tissue having the appearance of genitalia, etc.
If the health-care provider should do any of these actions, even with parent permission, they will have their license revoked.
What happened to parental rights and why is this in a bill regarding education?
In my opinion, based on the reading of the bill and statistical data, it's because this is an attack on transgender children under the guise that it pertains to education and "parental rights."
Sounds a bit like the argument that the Civil War started over "state's rights," but I digress.
Some further statistics before I go, coming from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, in Kentucky, 13% of transgender people reported losing their jobs in the state for simply being trans.
Twenty-five percent are living in poverty, 24% experienced housing discrimination, 36% experienced homelessness, 10% were physically attacked when accessing a restroom, 37% limited the amount they ate or drank to avoid using the restroom, 64% reported some form of mistreatment from police, 60% said they would feel uncomfortable asking the police for help, and on, and on and on.
These stats are outdated, as the new survey wasn't conducted until 2022 and has yet to be published. I can only expect that with this legislation and trans debate on the forefront, those numbers have most likely gone up.
I mentioned earlier about doing things that are against my raising, and that's kicking a person (regardless of their gender) when they're already down.
