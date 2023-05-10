Ashland: After four years serving as pastor of Summit Church of the Nazarene and director of the Ashland Community Kitchen, Dr. Desmond Barrett said he's been called to serve in another community down in Florida.
May 19 will be his last day at the Kitchen -- a few days after, he will preside over his last meeting at the Kiwanis Breakfast Club (where he is the president), then he will hop in the U-Haul and head off with his family to Winter Haven, Florida.
While originally from the Sunshine State, Barrett said he feels like the move is like leaving home.
"Over the last few years, I've lived in Appalachia -- I ministered in Bristol, Virginia and Pulaski County, Virginia," Barrett said. "I did serve in Louisville for a while, so that was the odd one out. Most of the places I've served were in areas like this."
For Barrett, his path to the ministry was a bit atypical -- he didn't come from a long line of preachers. Growing up in a pretty rough childhood -- one marred by addiction, like many unfortunately have experienced around here -- Barrett said he accepted Christ when he was 22.
"I'm still a baby in this, in a lot of ways," Barrett said.
Barrett, who has a background in organizational leadership, said when he first entered the ministry, he and his family were barely making ends meet at the first church.
"There were only eight people at that first church and I prayed that somebody new would come there," he said.
Those prayers were answered and Barrett oversaw the growth of that church -- from there, he found a knack at growing churches in the communities he landed in.
Which is what brought him to Summit, which at the time had an aging congregation. Barrett and the church were able to get younger folks to attend and saw the flock grow.
For Barrett, it takes a sense of humility to oversee that transformation.
"There's no room to get an ego about this, because change is hard. There's a lot of push back at first and you have to learn to listen," he said. "There's growing pains, but when you turn around see where the congregation has come from, everyone can say, 'look at what we did.'"
That meant more than serving on the pulpit -- Barrett said the key in any community he's served is getting out there and finding those who are doing God's work.
"In every community, I believe it's our responsibilty to go out there and find where God is at work," he said. "There's people out there, we just need to find them and partner with them."
Barrett continued, "We live in a day and age where people are behind computers and screens, where it's easier to lack compassion. So I don't want to talk about it on Sunday. I believe I need to go out there and serve to be the hands and feet of Christ and help where I am needed, doing my best not to criticize, but only to help."
It was in that vein Barrett became director at the community kitchen, which he said was at a turning point when he joined.
"The Kitchen was finanically strapped at the time," he said. "Over the last four years, we've been able to turn that around make this a sustaining mission."
Starting in 1983, the Community Kitchen was established as a sack lunch a couple times a week to help out laid off workers. Going on its 40th Year Anniverssary, Barrett said the kitchen has expanded to serve the homeless, the distitute, the drug addicted, struggling families and low-income seniors.
Over the last four years, Barrett said the Kitchen served a little more than 130,000 meals, 5,425 food boxes and 60 low-income seniors.
That kind of turn around -- the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic -- wasn't without its struggles, Barrett said.
"When I first started, we had 10 people on the payroll, today we have three, counting myself," he said. "It's radically changed, so we have to partner with other members of the community to keep serving."
Barrett said school groups, social service groups and even inmates in the community service program have all served at the Kitchen. In fact, Barrett said the community service program has sent 40 people over the years to hand out meals.
He said the Kitchen's next challenge is to develop a "new crop of volunteers."
"The older generation, they tend to write a check to support the Kitchen, which is good," he said. "But the younger generations want to donate their time and their energy, which is also needed. I think the part of that is due to how tight money is these days."
Barrett said one observation he tries to keep in mind while serving the community is that anyone, including himself, could be in the position many of his clients are in.
"We need to remember any of us can end up on drugs, on the street," he said.