Ashland Fire Department Reports
May 26th, 2023 –June 1st, 2023
Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
5/26 11:19 AFD responded to 2221 Central AVE for a fire alarm. The fire alarm was caused by cooking smoke. Crews reset the alarm.
5/26 20:11 AFD responded to 619 Eden Pl for a Carbon Monoxide alarm. Engine 2 and Rescue 1 checked the home with Air Monitors finding no problems. The alarm was replaced by the homeowner.
5/26 23:21 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a Fire Alarm Sounding. The alarm was caused by a cleaning crew spraying disinfectant. Staff on site reset the alarm.
5/27 15:53 AFD responded to 641 16th ST for reported Mulch Fire. Engine 1 located a small Mulch fire smoldering crew extinguished the fire.
5/27 19:36 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a Fire Alarm Sounding. The alarm was caused by cooking smoke. Crews reset the alarm.
5/29 05:50 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm Sounding. The alarm was caused by cooking smoke. Crews reset the alarm.
5/30 09:07 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a Fire Alarm Sounding. No cause for the alarm could be found, it was an apparent malfunction of the system. Crews reset the alarm.
5/30 09:25 AFD responded to 1554 Beverly BLVD for an audible Fire Alarm Sounding in the area. The alarm was caused by cooking smoke. Crews assisted in resetting the alarm.
5/30 09:34 AFD responded to 1820 Oakview Rd for a Fire Alarm Sounding. The alarm was caused by steam in the kitchen area. Crews reset the alarm.
6/1 20:21 AFD responded to Blackburn AVE & Hunt St for Utility line down. Crews arrived to find it to be a cable line and removed it from the roadway and Dispatch notified the cable company.
6/1 09:34 AFD responded to 4420 Blackburn AVE for Tree down on or near a house. Crews arrived to find a tree had fallen on a fence in the rear of a house with no damage to the house. Crews attempted to contact the homeowner to advise of the situation.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
5/31 07:54 AFD Engine 3 drove upon a 2-vehicle crash at 825 13th ST. Crews checked all individuals involved finding no injuries. Engine 3 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed from the roadway.
5/31 10:13 AFD responded to Ballard ST & Putnam ST for Box truck that had struck a utility pole knocking lines down. Engine 3 arrived to find a box truck had partially pulled down a utility pole and was still stuck in the lines. Crews blocked off the area with assistance from City Street Dept. and awaited the arrival of AEP to remove the utility lines.
6/1 0758 AFD responded to 2550 Winchester AVE for 3 vehicle non-injury accident with entrapment. Upon arrival Engine 2 crew initially found no patients needing treatment but one subject was still trapped in the vehicle. Rescue 1 used Jaws of Life to remove the car door. Upon exiting the vehicle, the subject requested to be checked out and crews assisted with treating and loading the patient for transport. Vehicles were removed by the towing company and debris was cleaned up from the roadway.
Rescues
5/27 11:29 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a subject trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival Engine 2 found subjects stuck on the first floor. Crews used the Fire Service feature on the elevator to recall it and the doors opened. Crews removed small debris from the door track. The elevator was then functioning normally.
6/1 13:57 AFD Central Station had a walk-in of a Subject with a wedding ring stuck on their finger. Rescue 1 crew used several methods to non-invasively remove the ring successfully.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 11 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD Responded to 1 Lift assist resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 3 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 1 residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 6 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 30 inspections, 5 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of Week: Window air conditioners require a lot of power, and should never be used with an extension cord. You should also make sure that the electrical outlet that you plug it into is not loose or worn. Contact a qualified electrician to add or repair an outlet if needed.
Training
We are proud to announce that 17 Members successfully completed Kentucky’s first International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) certification in Rope Rescue Technician. This is the first class and the individuals Certified in the state of Kentucky. The process involves a 40+hr class then Skill Testing on specific Rope Rescue Topics along with a written test on related knowledge. We are very proud for the Ashland Fire Department to have this recognition.
Other News
This Week our Fire Prevention Office placed in service a long-awaited Ford SUV that will be used to conduct inspections, investigations, and other fire prevention activities. As always, we would like to thank the city and citizens for their continued dedication to providing the Fire Department with needed equipment and upgrades.