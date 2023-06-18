ASHLAND Sports Day got restarted in a big way Saturday night at the Elks Lodge.
George Stout, who has been involved with Sports Day since its beginning, was the honoree after the program had been dormant since 2019 because of COVID.
A big crowd came out for Stout, 94, who has been an Elks member for 72 years. He has also been a part of Sports Day for 45 years, including 26 as chairman. Ten former Elks Sports Day honorees were among those who gathered to honor Stout.
Mark Maynard, the 2018 Sports Day honoree, was the keynote speaker. He worked with Stout for nearly 50 years at The Daily Independent. Stout retired in 1992 after a long career at the newspaper where he worked mostly in the composing room.
“George Stout is so deserving of this honor,” Maynard said. “It was the perfect choice by the committee in restarting the Sports Day program. I know a lot of us thought it may be gone after not having it for three years. But everyone is so close it is restarted and George Stout is the honoree. Anybody who has been an honoree when George was the chairman felt how much he put into it. He made you feel special and made it a memorable time.”
The evening was memorable for Stout, who took some good-natured jabs from Maynard during his talk.
Jeff Hall, who has known Stout since he was a young boy, also spoke on Stout’s behalf. He spoke on Stout’s loyalty including to him as he grew up in Westwood to become of the greatest basketball players in 16th Region history. Hall went on to play at the University of Louisville where he was part of a national championship team in 1986.
Stout became one of the biggest supporters of University of Louisville basketball during Hall’s playing days with the Cardinals.
When it came Stout’s turn to speak, he talked about the many people he had met through sports including hearing John Wooden speak to the 1987 Kentucky All-Stars in Indianapolis. Stout was game director for the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game from 1983-1988.
Stout thanked the large crowd, especially his family who was front and center for the celebration.
“I’ve been very fortunate and this is a great night,” he said. “It means a lot to me. I appreciate everybody for being here.”
He also spoke at length of his experience with the Kentucky All-Stars and how putting together basketball and football programs had become part of who he was. He did programs for almost everybody, including the Elks Sports Day, for years.
Stout’s work with the Elks was also noted. He has participated in the Christmas and Thanksgiving meals since they both started.