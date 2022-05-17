FLEMINGSBURG Larry Slone kept a middle schooler in his back pocket.
He knew after six shutout innings over the weekend against Highlands, it was Trinity Lambert’s time.
So with Rowan County’s season on the line on Monday in the 61st District Tournament semifinals with Fleming County, Slone turned to the eighth-grader Lambert and she responded with a complete-game shutout. The Vikings got all three of their runs in the fifth inning for a 3-0 victory over the Panthers.
“She’s got good movement. When she wants to bear down and throw hard, she’s got a couple miles an hour that she can goose it with and that helps,” Slone said of Lambert. “It lets you not quite get all the bat on the ball sometimes, but she does a great job in the circle. She’s got good confidence and I think this year is going to make that unbelievably good in the future for us.”
The fifth inning was the decider, with the Lady Panthers stranding two after a pair of two-out walks. Lambert’s change-up that was effective all evening got Sadie Price to harmlessly pop out to second to end the threat.
Kelsey Lewis got Rowan County going in the bottom half with a single to right and stole second and third. The top of the lineup came up, starting with Haven Ford, the Vikings' leader in batting average at .513.
Ford just missed down the right field line in the first inning, fouling out. She didn’t miss this time, lacing a triple down the right-field line and scoring on the same play on a throwing error.
“I knew we had a runner in scoring position with one out and wanted to get the ball in play. So that was that was my goal, just going up, getting solid contact on the ground, even if it was in the air -- hit it hard and just let it fall in place,” Ford said.
Haley Middleton later added an excuse-me bloop single to left center, scoring Lauren Eastham for added insurance that Lambert wouldn’t need.
Lambert struck out 10, walked three and allowed four hits. Her changing up of speeds left the Panthers off-balance all night.
“I just felt very comfortable in the circle because I knew that my teammates had my back with their defense and they did really good,” Lambert said.
But unlike Rowan County in the fifth, Fleming County never could find that timely hit, effectively ending its season at 8-23. The Panthers' 16th Region Tournament drought continues, missing out for the fourth straight season after a run of 61st District titles in three out of four years from 2014-17.
“I think we played great defensively tonight, but just struggled at the plate. So I think getting those string of hits together was the difference maker in the game,” Fleming County coach Tanna Higginbotham said.
Char Parker kept the Panthers in it for the majority, allowing eight hits and striking out five without walking a batter. She got out of jams in the second and fourth with the Vikings having runners in scoring position.
“I think Char did a great job keeping them off-balance and getting them to hit her pitches. It was just those little hits together in the fifth that was the difference,” Higginbotham said.
FLEMING CO. 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
ROWAN CO. 000 030 X — 3 7 0
W -- Lambert. L -- Parker. 2B -- Adams (FC). 3B -- Ford (RC).