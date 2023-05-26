CATLETTSBURG The 2021 Boyd County Clerk Audit shows, like in 2020, the office had misclassifications of funds.
Like comments made in regards to the last quarter of the 2020 audit, Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston told the state auditor's office the problems related to computer issues that weren't corrected until the second quarter of 2021.
According to the auditor's findings, $1.3 million in the receipts ledger and $3.9 million in the disbursements ledger needed adjusting in the fourth quarter in order to reconcile the books.
Johnston's official reply to the findings -- mirroring what he told The Daily Independent about the 2020 audit -- stated no money was missing from the office.
"The previous bookkeeper (under interim clerk Susan Campbell) had missed coded items and we had numerous issues with our past computer vendor," Johnston wrote, "These errors were made in the first quarter of 2021 under the previous computer system. I brought on a new computer system vendor in the second-quarter of 2021 and this was the fix to our problems."
Johnston also said he brought in a new book keeper and has cross trained other employees to oversee bookkeeping as well.
The clerk told The Daily Independent that the 2022 audit should be clean, with all the kinks finally worked out of the system.