Brady Adkins (Johnson Central)
Caleb Barnes (Johnson Central)
Eric Billips (Ashland)
Jake Cain (Johnson Central)
Logan Castle (Johnson Central)
Sebastian Crow (West Carter)
Seth Davis (Johnson Central)
Zach Dyer (Greenup County)
Troy Gardner (Ashland)
Chase Gillum (Boyd County)
Reece Goss (Johnson Central)
Landon Humphreys (Ashland)
John Jackson (Boyd County)
Dalton Matney (Johnson Central)
Zack McCoart (Johnson Central)
Jesse McCoy (Johnson Central)
Patrick Meek (Johnson Central)
JD Morris (Johnson Central)
Kaiden Nottingham (Boyd County)
Chase Price (Johnson Central)
Sam Rayburn (West Carter)
Davin Skinner (West Carter)
Ryan Smith (Johnson Central)
Skyeler Tallent (Boyd County)
Adam Williams (Johnson Central)
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Reece Goss (Johnson Central)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Darren Gamble (Johnson Central)
Honorable mention: Cameron Burnside (Ashland), Cole Christian (Ashland), Bradyn Flener (West Carter), Bentley Green (Boyd County), Bryce Helms (Ashland), Jack Hogsten (Boyd County), Ethan Swearingen (West Carter), Ben Wallace (West Carter), Nick Williams (Ashland)