ASHLAND
Coach: John Cook (second season)
Last year’s result: 20-1-2, state tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Young as of now, but hoping to be in the hunt come tournament time.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Boyd Co.; 10-East Carter; 12-Rock Hill; 15-at Rowan Co.; 17-at West Carter; 19-at Lawrence Co.; 22-Russell; 24-at Prestonsburg; 26-Belfry; 29-St. Joseph Central
OCTOBER
1-Greenup Co.; 3-Boyd Co.; 6-at Fleming Co.; 8-at Russell
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Lee Bush
Last year’s result: 3-12-1, 61st District Tournament semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
3-Trinity Christian; 8-Russell; 8-Perry Co. Central; 10-Mason Co.; 17-Rowan Co.; 24-Morgan Co.
OCTOBER
6-at Morgan Co.
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Billy Kemper (third season at Boyd County, sixth season overall)
Last year’s result: 7-10-1; 16th Region Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “I feel optimistic about our talent that we have … but I feel also uncertain where we stand right now, how good we really are. (Senior) Olivia Parsons is gonna be a big playmaker; (Senior) Alexis Marcum, she's a leader, she's our defensive back. I think (senior) Isabella Caldwell could be a surprise this year as a forward.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-Ashland; 10-Huntington High; 15-at Russell; 17-East Carter; 19-Belfry; 24-West Carter; 29-Lawrence Co.
OCTOBER
1-at Prestonsburg; 3-at Ashland; 8-Greenup Co.; 10-Fleming Co.
EAST CARTER
Coach: Tyler Walker (second season)
Last year’s result: 10-7-2, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist
Coach’s outlook: “If we get to have (a season), I'm feeling positive.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Greenup Co.; 10-at Ashland; 14-at West Carter; 15-Fleming Co.; 17-at Boyd Co.; at Morgan Co.; 22-West Carter; 28-Lawrence Co.; 29-at Prestonsburg
OCTOBER
3-Montgomery Co.; 5-Russell; 8-Rowan Co.
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Dallas Hicks
Last year’s result: 12-8-3, 16th Region Tournament semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
10-at West Carter; 15-at East Carter; 17-Menifee Co.; 22-St. Patrick; 24-at St. Patrick; 26-Russell; 29-at Rowan Co.; 30-at Mason Co.
OCTOBER
1-Scott Co.; 5-at Montgomery Co.; 6-Ashland; 7-at Pendleton Co.; 10-at Boyd Co.
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Hillard Brown (third season)
Last year’s result: 1-15, 62nd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “I have great Senior leadership and a strong Junior class backing them up. This, coupled with motivated younger classes, should keep us very competitive this season.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-East Carter; 11-Wolfe Co.; 12-St. Joseph Central; 14-at Morgan Co.; 19-Menifee Co.; 21-Mason Co.; 22-at Rock Hill; 28-at West Carter; 29-South Point
OCTOBER
1-at Ashland; 3-at Russell; 8-at Boyd Co.
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Brian Johnson
Last year’s result: 13-5-3, 15th Region Tournament semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
15-at Martin Co.; 17-at Prestonsburg; 21-at Pikeville; 29-Russell
OCTOBER
6-Martin Co.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Heath Webb (third season)
Last year’s result: 14-6, 15th Region Tournament runner-up
Coach’s outlook: “This season looks to be another exciting season for us. We will have a very young, but talented team with only two seniors. Ellie Webb, who finished 2019 second in the state in assists, and Citori Branham, who looks to build on her playing time from last season. We have loads of talent in our junior, sophomore and freshman classes that will have to step in and be key players for us to succeed.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Belfry; 14-at Shelby Valley; 17-Martin Co.; 21-Belfry; 24-Pikeville; 26-Spring Valley; 28-at East Carter; 29-at Boyd Co.
OCTOBER
1-Rowan Co.; 5-Shelby Valley; 6-at Russell; 8-at Pikeville
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Paige Warren
Last year’s result: 2-14-3, 61st District Tournament semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
10-at Perry Co. Central; 17-at Fleming Co.; 19-at Greenup Co.; 22-at Rowan Co.; 24-Estill Co.; 26-at Morgan Co.; 29-at Perry Co. Central
OCTOBER
2-Morgan Co.; 3-at Wolfe Co.; 8-Wolfe Co.
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Eric Conley (seventh season)
Last year’s result: 8-7-2, 62nd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to the upcoming season and the potential our 2020 team seems to have. We will be returning a core group of players from our first winning season last year and will be led by two of our top scorers in Katie Pennington and Ally Smith; will also be strong on the defensive side of the ball with Abby Hibbard and Heaven Carver anchoring our defense.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-West Carter; 14-Greenup Co.; 17-Powell Co.; 21-East Carter; 24-at Bath Co.; 26-Menifee Co.; 28-Wolfe Co.
OCTOBER
2-at Menifee Co.; 6-Bath Co.; 9-at Wolfe Co.
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Brian Helton
Last year’s result: 12-4, 57th District Tournament semifinalist
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
3-at Shelby Valley; 10-at Martin Co.; 15-at Powell Co.; 21-at Prestonsburg; 24-Shelby Valley; 28-Martin Co.
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Alan Evans (17th season)
Last year’s result: 18-3-2, 16th Region Tournament runner-up
Coach’s outlook: “First, hopefully we get to play. As long as we get to play, you're not going to forget this year for sure.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
9-at Harrison Co.; 10-Bluegrass United; 12-West Carter; 15-Ashland; 17-at Bath Co.; 22-Menifee Co.; 24-Russell; 29-Fleming Co.
OCTOBER
1-at Lawrence Co.; 6-at Boyd Co.; 8-at East Carter
RUSSELL
Coach: John Perry (fifth season)
Last year’s result: 9-11, 63rd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach’s outlook: “The Russell Lady Devils are young coming into this season, but talented. With solid leadership from our sole senior, Lena Blanke, and a strong cast of talented juniors, sophomores and freshmen, these girls have put in sweat equity to achieve another championship and have no intention of letting anything hold them back.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
7-Frederick Douglass; 8-at Bath Co.; 12-Prestonsburg; 15-Boyd Co.; 19-Corbin; 22-at Ashland; 24-at Rowan Co.; 26-at Fleming Co.; 29-at Johnson Central
OCTOBER
1-at West Carter; 3-Greenup Co.; 5-at East Carter; 6-Lawrence Co.; 8-Ashland
WEST CARTER
Coach: Emily Hammond (second season)
Last year’s result: 9-10-1, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist
Coach’s outlook: “Uncertain and challenging, but my team has the character and fortitude to adapt and excel in the face of any circumstances.”
Schedule
SEPTEMBER
8-at Morgan Co.; 10-Fleming Co.; 14-East Carter; 17-Ashland; 21-at Sayre; 22-at East Carter; 24-at Boyd Co.; 28-Greenup Co.
OCTOBER
1-Russell
Comment was solicited by a series of emails from each northeastern Kentucky coach. Schedules for teams whose coaches did not respond were taken from the KHSAA website.